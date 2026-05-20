A Dyffryn Nantlle para-archer who works with the blind has won his third gold medal in eight months.
Nick Thomas, 48, is registered blind and works as a development officer with the North Wales Society of the Blind in Bangor.
He became world para-archery champion in South Korea last September, winning a gold medal.
In April he received his second gold medal after winning the British Blind Society (BBS) competition in Lilleshall, Shropshire.
Then, on 2 May, Nick won his third gold medal at the European para-championships in Rome.
Nick said: “Winning the world championship has to be the highlight. But winning the British championship and the European championships all within eight months of each other creates a great sense of pride, that I have been able to maintain a consistent level of competition.”
Only three para-archers have ever held both the world championship and the European championship at the same time.
“It’s not an easy thing to achieve,” he admitted.
He added that, at the moment, there is nothing higher to strive for than what he has already achieved.
Yet, he would be delighted if para-archery was included in the Paralympics.
While he wants to enjoy his success now, he definitely does not want to stop competing.
While he continues to stay fit, Nick believes he has “many years ahead of him.”
He said: “I want to try to continue shooting for as long as I can - while I enjoy it.”
Nick is grateful to his family and the family of his brother-in-law, Tom Hutton, who is his ‘spotter’ helping para-archers to describe the position of the arrows, and also to Canolfan Talysarn, Dyffryn Nantlle, for allowing him to train there for free.
Hopefully he has enough space in his home to display all the gold medals!
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