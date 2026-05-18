TYWYN Bryncrug brought their MMP Central Wales League North campaign to a close with a disappointing 3-2 defeat at home to Bishops Castle Town on Saturday.
There was little to separate the sides in a tight first half at Cae Chwarae Bryncrug, with Samuel Jones’ strike midway through the period proving the difference at the interval.
Tywyn, looking to respond after a heavy 8-1 defeat at Carno in their previous outing, showed renewed determination after the break. Their efforts were rewarded on 64 minutes when Sam Evenson fired home a deserved equaliser to lift the hosts.
However, the visitors responded almost immediately, as Dylan Powell restored Bishops Castle’s lead. Flynn Morris then extended their advantage with eight minutes remaining to put the game seemingly beyond reach, although second half substitute Leroy Mbeva pulled one back late on to give Tywyn brief hope.
Barmouth & Dyffryn United, who are in a rich vein of form, were forced to settle for a point in their penultimate fixture after a 1-1 draw with second-placed Llansantffraid Village at Wern Mynach.
The visitors struck early through Elijah-King Richards following a swift counter attack, but Barmouth hit back on the hour when Rhys Williams’ long-range effort, helped on by Sion Williams, found the net. The Magpies will now look to finish strongly when they host Berriew at Wern Mynach on Saturday.
Dolgellau Reserves suffered a sixth successive defeat despite a spirited performance against Llanfyllin Town. Dion James gave them the lead just after the hour mark, but Williams Davies equalised from the spot before snatching a late winner with his second goal of the afternoon.
Elsewhere, Forden United cruised to a 6-1 victory over Four Crosses. Sam Evans and Jake O’Donnell both scored twice, with Spencer Roberts and Joshua Lenc also on target.
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