DOLGELLAU Athletic’s hopes of securing a play-off place were dashed in heartbreaking fashion as Knighton Town edged them out in the closing stages of the Ardal North East season.
With just two fixtures remaining, the Robins knew that nothing less than victory would do as they prepared for Saturday’s crucial Lock Stock Ardal North East clash away at Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant.
In a match that was tightly contested throughout, there was little to separate the sides for long spells. Both teams showed determination and discipline, fully aware of the significance of the occasion. However, it was Knighton who ultimately seized the decisive moment. Adam Farmer proved to be the difference-maker, calmly converting a free-kick in the 73rd minute to secure a hard-fought 2–1 victory for the visitors. The goal not only settled the match but also delivered a crushing blow to Dolgellau’s promotion ambitions.
The result confirmed that Knighton Town would take the coveted play-off place, setting up a final showdown against Porthmadog, runners-up in the Ardal North West. The winner of that tie will join champions Llanuwchllyn and Bangor City 1876 in the JD Cymru North next season.
For Dolgellau, the outcome was undeniably cruel, but it should not overshadow what has been a remarkable and historic campaign for the Cae Marian side.
Under the guidance of Rob Evans, the team achieved its highest-ever league finish, securing third place and ending the season just two points behind Knighton. It marks a significant milestone in the club’s development and highlights the progress made over the course of the campaign.
Their achievements extended beyond the league as well. Dolgellau made history by reaching the third round of the JD Welsh Cup for the first time, demonstrating their ability to compete at a higher level. Across all competitions, they recorded an impressive 23 victories, boasting a win rate of around 65 per cent and scoring a remarkable 115 goals.
Leading the charge in front of goal was Gerwyn Williams, whose outstanding tally of 31 league goals made him one of the division’s most prolific forwards, though still behind Llanuwchllyn’s Meilir Williams, who finished with 47.
Saturday’s decisive encounter saw Knighton take the lead on the stroke of half-time through Sam Hoyle, giving them a crucial advantage. Llanrhaeadr responded shortly before the hour mark when Tommy Williams found the equaliser, setting up a tense final half-hour. Matters took another twist when Knighton were reduced to 10 men after Luke Boundford was shown a red card for what was judged to be a reckless challenge — a decision that surprised players and supporters alike.
Despite the setback, Knighton showed resilience and composure. Farmer’s expertly taken free-kick restored their advantage and sparked jubilant celebrations among the travelling supporters, players, and management. Determined defending in the closing stages ensured they held on to their lead, sealing a memorable victory and securing a play-off spot at the first attempt following their return to the division.
Elsewhere, Bow Street’s season concluded with a goalless draw at Cae Piod, as Llanfair United denied the Magpies a win that would have secured third place. Bow Street ultimately finished fourth, rounding off a highly encouraging season for the club. Combined with a sixth-place finish for their reserves in the MMP Central Wales League South, it represents solid progress and a platform to build on for the future.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.