In a match that was tightly contested throughout, there was little to separate the sides for long spells. Both teams showed determination and discipline, fully aware of the significance of the occasion. However, it was Knighton who ultimately seized the decisive moment. Adam Farmer proved to be the difference-maker, calmly converting a free-kick in the 73rd minute to secure a hard-fought 2–1 victory for the visitors. The goal not only settled the match but also delivered a crushing blow to Dolgellau’s promotion ambitions.