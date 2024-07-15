SARN Helen junior member Dylan May John recently represented Great Britain at the European Biathle Championships in Funchal, Madeira.
Despite being the youngest male member of the team, Dylan finished his 400m run, 50m swim and 400m run in an impressive time of 4 minutes 33 seconds to secure 9th position, placing him in the top 10 Under 11 Biathle males in Europe, a tremendous achievement.
Experienced Sarn Triathlete Emma Palfrey competed at Broad Haven as part of the Welsh Super Series.
However, due to sea conditions the swim had to be cancelled so the race became a duathlon, 2.8k run, 42k bike ride followed by a 10k run. Emma had another superb race finishing 4th overall and 1st in category, this result means that Emma is now a Welsh Champion.
Cwmanne 5 is the 6th race in Sarn Helen’s Club Championship races. 97 runners took to the start line, 38 from Sarn Helen with great support from neighbouring running clubs, Amman Valley, Builth Wells and Aberystwyth AC.
Weather conditions were perfect for a fast race and this year there was an added incentive of £50 for any male or female who could break the course record.
The race turned out to be a second Close Encounters outing between Owain Schiavone of Aber AC and Dylan Lewis of Sarn Helen but on this ocassion it was Owain who was first past the post beating the previous course record by nine seconds in a stunning time of 28:13 thereby securing the £50 bonus award.
Dylan Lewis was a close second in an equally brilliant time of 28:23 claiming 2nd in the M40 category with Dylan Davies 3rd in the M40 category with a PB time of 30:03.
George Eadon had a great run to finish 2nd MOpen category in 31:04. Other category winners were, M50, 1st Mike Davies 32:20, Dan Hooper 2nd 33:22 and Nigel Davies 3rd in 33:38. M60 2nd Huw Price.
Having an easy run but still managing to come 3rd in the F Open was Polly Summers in 41:25, F35 1st Dee Jolly 35:44, F45 1st Eleri Rivers in 39:01, F55 1st Lou Summers in 41:25, F55 2nd with a new PB Liz Pugh in 41:37.
Great runs achieved by all other Sarn Helen runners, Simon Hall 30:15, Matthew Walker 31:54, Llyr Rees 32:09, Johnathan Price 33:26, Rory Fairhurst 33:37, Owen Schroder 33:47, Arwyn Davies 34:41, Kevin Jones 35:22, Carwyn Davies 35:44, Stephen Kenworthy 37:29, Richard Marks 38:02, Geraint Blaney 38:06, Rhys Burton PB 38:47, Mitch Readwin 40:12, Michelle Billing 42:04,Pamela Carter 45:00, Joanne Rosiak 46:07, Sarah Puetz 48:41, Tony Hall 48:42, Jane Holmes PB 50:12, Ormond Williams 53:10, Eli Davis 53:13, Claire Williams 53:25, Louise Jenkins and Kelly Allen 56:30 and Corrina Robinson 58:34.
Carwyn Davies and Stephen Kenworthy competed in the Ammanford 10K, an undulalting course ran on open roads. Stephen had a fantastic race and managed to bag himself a new PB in a time of 45:39 whilst Carwyn struggling with a hamstring injury early into the race still managed a great time of 44:19.
If it’s a fast 10K you were looking for the Mic Morris Torfaen 10K was the race to enter and that’s exactly what four Sarn Helen runners did.
It proved to be a superb outing for Sarn female members Polly Summers and Dee Jolly, Polly finished as 1st Female and 1st in F Open category with a stunning PB in a time of 36:48 whilst Dee crossed the line as 2nd Female overall and 1st in F35 category in a fantastic time of 38:38.
Simon Hall was 14th overall in an impressive time of 35:13 and the evergreen Mike Davies finished 18th overall in a fantastic time of 37:18. Ben and Jacob Hall also competed well in the junior races.
Black Diamond Snowdon 24 is a 24hr Ultra Trail challenge to complete as many ascents and descents of Snowdonia mountain as possible.
Based in Llanberis village the route takes you up and down Llanberis Pass on a 15km out and back course.
Becky Atkinson took on this monumental challenge as a solo entry and completed eight laps in a record-breaking time of 20:28:16, a sublime effort which saw Becky finish as 1st solo female and 7th solo overall, a truly remarkable achievement.