She said: “After heading out of the campsite towards the beach, the four of us leading mistakenly followed an orange arrow that turned right towards the finish line! We realised pretty quickly and turned, last at this point and blasted our way back towards the front of affairs. Onto the beach for an out and back mile on pebbles and sand, some more cross country and eventually the sanctuary of the campsite road network, not before a final lap of the main field and the finish line – a lovely little local race.”