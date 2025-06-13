THE Swansea half marathon is recognised as one of the fastest half marathons on offer with a flat and fast course.
It usually offers the opportunity for some personal best times and this proved the case for a few of Aberystwyth Athletic Club members this year.
Three Aber runners were also chosen to run and represent Wales in the Masters category.
One of those was Owain Schiavone who led the Aber contingent home in a time of 1.15.17, closely followed by Jamie Lloyd in 1.16.42 and Gary Davies in 1.17.45.
Edd Land finished in 1.20.41 with another Welsh masters representative Paul Williams finishing in 1.24.10 and Tracey Breedon, also in her Welsh vest securing a bronze medal in her category in a pb time of 1.25.22.
Paul Jones finished in 1.27.16 just ahead of Huw Griffiths in 1.29.42 with Stephen Thomas securing a pb in 1.44.59.
Brian Garrod also had a pb time, crossing the finish line in 2.42.42 with Jennie Thomas finishing in 2.55.11. Caryl Davies also completed the 5 mile race in 37.13.
It was a double delight for Tracey Breedon among the 5,700 runners: “It’s always special when you get to run for Wales again, the atmosphere is always amazing and the camaraderie is second to none! I hardly looked at my watch but kept an eye on my average and hadn’t realised I had run a pb until it flashed up at the end.”
While running is the main focus for Aber AC members – a special shout out this week goes to club member Irene Griffiths who took part in the the Big Bala swim in Llyn Tegid where she swam 4.5km in 2 hours 16 minutes.
