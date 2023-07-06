It was a day out at the seaside for Aberystwyth Athletic Club runners recently as the Porthcawl 10k race was held.
A relatively new event in the racing calendar, it is run on closed roads and takes in a number of landmarks and stunning seaside spots including Rest Bay, Trecco Bay, Coney Bay, the picturesque town centre, historic Grand Pavilion and the iconic Porthcawl Lighthouse.
A familiar face led Aber home as Edd Land completed the course in 35.54 with Paul Williams winning his respective age category in a time of 39.19. Neil Gamble secured a 10k PB in a time of 41.29, smashing his previous best by over two minutes.
Tracey Breedon again won her age category in a time of 42.00 while Lina Land crossed the finish line in 53.52 with Julie Williams competing the course in 1.11.43. An honourable mention must also go to former Aber AC member Ollie Thorogood who finished 10th overall in a great time of 31.47.
In a challenging race Paul Williams was very happy with his time: “Although dry it was a pretty windy day and when you’re on the coast that can make for a very tricky run but we should be used to that by now coming from Aberystwyth!
“It is a great location though for a race and considering over 3,000 runners took part I was pretty happy with an age category win and overall 103rd spot.
“With Tracey securing an age category win as well it was generally a good day at the office for Aber AC.”
The Felinfach six-mile race is another that has become a popular event for local runners. It is another race in the Sarn Helen stable and this year attracted over 80 runners to its senior event. In slightly cooler conditions than recent races three Aber runners made the Friday night journey to Felinfach.
Shelley Childs had a fantastic run and finished 7th overall and 3rd in his age category in a time of 36.08. Deian Creunant completed the course in a time of 49.28 with John Evans finishing in 56.17.
Shelley said: “What Sarn Helen do well is find courses that make great use of the routes we have in the Ceredigion countryside.
“Starting in Felinfach this was an undulating but fast course going through Talsarn and Abermeurig before returning to the finish line near the school at Felinfach.
“It was a strong field of runners and we all pushed each other but if I’m honest it was the promise of hot dogs and hamburgers at the end that spurned me on.”
Considering that Shelley had a 100 mile bike ride ahead of him the following day his feat in Felinfach is certainly to be commended.