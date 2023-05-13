ELFYN Evans and co-driver Scott Martin have had to retire from Rally de Portugal after damaging their car in an accident on Friday.
After winning Rally Croatia last time out, Evans faced tough conditions running at the front of the road order on the loose gravel stages.
After Thursday night’s ceremonial start in the historic city of Coimbra, there were a total of eight tests to be tackled in the surrounding area without returning north to Porto for mid-day service.
For Evans it was a difficult day opening the road, creating cleaner lines for his rivals to follow.
A strong time in SS3 meant he ended the morning in fifth overall and within 20s of the lead, but the afternoon loop would prove to be tougher.
He would go off the road in SS7; both Evans and co-driver Scott Martin were thankfully OK.
The Dolgellau driver said: "Our Rally Portugal has ended early, after the Toyota Gazoo Racing team inspected the damage to the car, it was decided to retire from the event.
"Very disappointed and a little stiff this morning but we will reset and move on."