Elfyn Evans excited to take on challenge in Rally New Zealand
Subscribe newsletter
DOLGELLAU’S Elfyn Evans is looking forward to racing in New Zealand for the first time.
The Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team makes its first trip to Rally New Zealand determined to compete for the top positions when the event’s popular gravel roads return to the world stage for round 11 of the 2022 FIA World Rally Championship on 29 September 2 October.
Evans said: “It’s going to be exciting to finally have the chance to compete in New Zealand for the first time.
“I’ve heard many great things about the event and especially about the roads and how rewarding they are to drive.
“So if what everybody says is true then I’m sure we’re going to have a lot of fun there and hopefully we can have a good rally.
“It’s never easy to prepare for a new event like this, particularly because we’re not able to test outside of Europe, but within the team we do at least have some previous experience from New Zealand, not least from Jari-Matti and Seb.
“We’ve also been having a look through the archives for old videos of the stages just to get an idea of what we’re likely to face.”
After a disappointing weekend on the rough and rocky roads of Acropolis Rally Greece, Evans’ TGR team heads to New Zealand with a lead of 63 points in the manufacturers’ championship while Kalle Rovanperä leads the drivers’ championship by 53 points and has his best opportunity yet to clinch his first title if he can add eight more points to his advantage.
Joining Rovanperä and Elfyn Evans – who make their Rally New Zealand debuts – will be reigning world champion Sébastien Ogier, who finished a close second on his previous visit to New Zealand in 2010 and returns to the team’s line-up for the final three rounds of the season. Takamoto Katsuta will be another New Zealand first-timer in his TGR WRT Next Generation entry.
Back on the WRC calendar after 10 years away, Rally New Zealand is famed for fast and flowing stages that wind their way through the stunning scenery of the country’s North Island.
The smooth gravel roads are characterised by their pronounced camber which drivers can use to carry more speed through corners.
The rally is based in New Zealand’s largest city Auckland, with the service park located on its waterfront and the opening stage to take place in the Pukekawa Auckland Domain park on Thursday evening.
Friday then features more than half of the rally’s competitive distance with 158.56 kilometres to be driven across two loops of classic stages to the south around Raglan, starting with the iconic Whaanga Coast which is followed by two stages around Te Akau.
A tyre fitting zone in Raglan separates the two loops, rather than a full service.
Saturday takes place to the north of Auckland with two more loops of three stages run either side of service, while Sunday is made up of two repeated stages on the city’s eastern side, with the second pass of the purpose-built Jack’s Ridge as the rally-ending Power Stage.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |