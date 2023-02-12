Elfyn Evans is in fifth place and nearly a minute off the pace going into the final day of Rally Sweden.
Dolgellau's Evans had a time-consuming spin in the first stage of the yesterday afternoon and he ended the day in fifth position, 30.2s from Toyota Gazoo Racing team-mate Kalle Rovanperä who is in fourth.
Ott Tänak/Martin Järveoja in their Ford Puma Rally1 HYBRID lead the way, 8.6 seconds ahead of Craig Breen/James Fulton (Hyundai i20 N Rally1 HYBRID) and 23.7 seconds faster than Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe (Hyundai i20 N Rally1 HYBRID) in third.
Evans said: "Today has not been our day to be honest. I’ve struggled again to feel comfortable behind the wheel and I think that has shown in the times, and of course we had the spin this afternoon that has put us further behind.
"I’ve not been able to find the confidence needed so it’s been a disappointing weekend so far.
"With the pace we’ve had we’re too far away and now we just have to salvage what we can tomorrow; secure some points and see what’s possible on the Power Stage.”
Today
The final day consists of 63.04 competitive kilometres and begins with two passes of a new stage, Västervik, which will be separated by final service. The rally ends in Umeå with the Power Stage, a repeat of Saturday night’s SS15.