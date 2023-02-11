Just a few seconds behind in fifth was Takamoto Katsuta who also had a strong morning, claiming a stage win in SS4. Unfortunately, in SS5 he would be caught out by the snowbanks that line the road, causing him to roll. He was able to finish the stage and continue onto SS6, but had to stop because of damage to the cooling package at the front of the car. The team will inspect the damage and attempt to repair the car so Katsuta can restart tomorrow.