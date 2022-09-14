Enduro rider Jack Brooks crowned Welsh youth champion
YOUNG motorcycle rider Jack Brooks has been crowned Welsh youth champion after a brilliant win at the Welsh Open Youth Hare & Hound Series.
The Enduro rider from Dolgellau has just finished a four-round championship, travelling all over the country to compete against the best riders.
He won the series with 73 points, seven points clear of Harrison Rees.
Last week on 4 September Jack raced at the WOR Events in Meifod and managed a massive lead of his group and even managed to get a second overall out of all the groups from 65-150 .
Jack also took part in a huge event called Dawn to Dusk in South Wales. His first time competing at the event and the smallest of the pack he managed to get a comfortable second, losing to a rider form the Isle of Man.
The 11-year-old Ysgol Bro Idris Llanelltyd pupil said: “Thanks to Welsh Open Youth Hare & Hound Series for brilliant rounds of racing and amazing tracks.
“I’m so happy to take the win in the small wheel 85 class. There was some good racing there with some very fast 85 riders.”
Jack has thanked his sponsors for all their support.
