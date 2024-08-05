THE Olympics of enduro arrived in Rhayader over the weekend when the FIM Enduro GP of Wales landed in the Welsh town, writes Gary Jones.
The streets were shut for the event parade on Thursday evening which went down a storm with the locals.
Friday evening saw a super test at Cwmythig Hill where thousands of spectators flocked to see the world’s best enduro riders go head to head on the man made track.
Saturday and Sunday saw three special tests used on the event, one at the HQ at Cwmythig Hill where the paddock was also based whilst the other two tests were located at the Saintswell Practise Test Centre as well as some tough forest going in the Waun Forest.
Three laps of the 45-mile circuit was a test of man and machine for the riders who had travelled from as far as Australia, New Zealand, most European countries as well as Finland and Sweden with a host of British eiders giving the overseas riders a run for their money on Welsh soil.
Steve Holcolme took outright victory on Saturday with Brad Freeman claiming second.
Sunday saw Freeman aboard his Factory Beta lose the win by a tenth of a second after leading the event all day but lost it in the last mile of the event.
Holcombe on the factory Honda claimed third after an epic battle with Josep Garcia from Spain who took the win on his Red Bull KTM.