ENTRIES for the 2004 Barmouth to Fort William Three Peaks Yacht race are open.
The Three Peaks Yacht Race is one of the oldest and most remarkable multi-sport endurance races in the world.
Teams of five sail from Barmouth across to Bardsey Island and then north up the Llŷn Peninsula and in to the Menai Straits to Caernarfon.
Here they will drop two runners off who have to run 25 miles all the way to the summit of Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) and back.
The sailors must then guide their yacht up to Whitehaven by the Lake District where the runners must cycle 20 miles to Blacksail Youth Hostel and then run up and down Scafell Pike before cycling back to Whitehaven.
The team then sails north to Scotland all the way to Fort William where two runners will tackle the 16 mile round trip acent of Ben Nevis.
A total of 389 sailing miles, 40 miles of cycling, and 59 miles of running.
It draws competitors from all sporting backgrounds, with sailing experience from off-shore cruising to round-the-world races, sailing & sports clubs, schools, military and company teams
The race starts on Sunday, 14 July and new for this year is a Two Peaks class for those who don't have the time to do the full event.