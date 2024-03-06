FElINFACH’S 12-game unbeaten run in Division One of the Costcutter Ceredigion League came to an end with a substandard performance at Cardigan Town on the leisure centre 3G pitch.
The hosts, who are now up to fourth place, were the better side on the day but it was Felinfach who took the lead on 38 minutes through Rhys Williams after good work by Rhodri Gregson.
Owen Williams equalised for Cardigan three minutes later but there was still time for Felinfach to edge ahead again before the break, Rhys Jon James with his fifth goal of the campaign.
Felinfach, who missed an opportunity to close the gap to leaders Ffostrasol to five points, were dealt a blow when Garan Davies was red carded 10 minutes into the second half.
And they paid the price with David Reynolds converting a penalty to equalise quickly followed by a third goal for the home side by Andrii Khrypchenko.
Credit to the 10 men, they drew level with a Rhodri Gregson strike on 65 minutes but two quickfire goals in reply by Reynolds and Iwan James put the result to bed.
In the other match played, St Dogmaels ran out 3-1 winners at Bargod Rangers thanks to Gwylim Rees, Kevin Morgan and Adam Wiliams, Lucian Evans with the reply for the hosts.
Division Three leaders Lampeter Town Reserves hit double figures against Pencader United Reserves, who struggled to field a team.
The players they had available put in a proper shift but injuries meant that they finished the game with just eight players.
Lampeter took advantage to give their goal difference a boost with Mark Rivers leading the way with five goals supported by Luke Davies-Lovell (2), Harri Rivers, Brynmor Gibbons, Luca Assaf, and Gethin Hunter.
There were also plenty of goals in the other match played as Llandysul Reserves beat hosts Crannog Reserves 4-2.
The visitors got the job done in the first half when they scored all their goals thanks to a Dean Jones hat-trick and Steffan Morris.
Dafydd Evans pulled one back for the home side in the first half and they reduced the arrears further after the break through Gary Davies.