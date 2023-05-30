The Novice was divided into two heats with the effervescent homebred Ellavafella, driven by owner, trainer Andrew Bevan from Builth Wells notching up another win to add to last week’s victory, in second was the improving Zulu Warrior (Tromans, Newcastle Emlyn) while Henrys Best (Williams, Llanafan) was third. In the second heat Juicy Wiggle on only her second run in this division claimed first prize for owner, trainer, driver Mark White from Porthcawl. In second was Olympics (Mills, Llanddewi) while Victoria Penlan (Thomas, Pontypridd) on her first outing this season was third.