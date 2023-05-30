In the first Ceredigion meeting of the season on Bank Holiday Monday, the sun shone, providing a glorious afternoon of racing on the beautiful open track near Synod Inn
Conditions were perfect and competition was tight with some of the best racing so far this season.
The first race was the Grade B where last week’s winner Luminite driven by Lee Price provided a satisfactory sequel for owner/trainer Elizabeth Collinwood from Huntington, while Goodtime Hal belonging to Richard Staples from Brecon came home in second and the stylish Kentucky Roam (Perks, Presteigne) was third.
In the Grade A it was last week’s runner-up Happy Hands who went one better to claim victory for driver Mark White and the owner/trainer team of Meaney and Harris from Merthyr, in second was the dependable Whiskyandwater (Morgan, Knighton) with last week’s winner the evergreen Lakeside Pan (Elder, Newquay) in third.
The Novice was divided into two heats with the effervescent homebred Ellavafella, driven by owner, trainer Andrew Bevan from Builth Wells notching up another win to add to last week’s victory, in second was the improving Zulu Warrior (Tromans, Newcastle Emlyn) while Henrys Best (Williams, Llanafan) was third. In the second heat Juicy Wiggle on only her second run in this division claimed first prize for owner, trainer, driver Mark White from Porthcawl. In second was Olympics (Mills, Llanddewi) while Victoria Penlan (Thomas, Pontypridd) on her first outing this season was third.
In the Baby Novice race, Carrie On Fred driven by Andrew Hardwick for owner Liam Middleton of Newbridge overcame their 20-yard handicap to claim victory ahead of Black Mambo (Meaney, Merthyr) while the front running Sally M (Davies, Ludlow) was third. Carrie on Fred now progresses to the Novice class.
After the tea break, the racing resumed with the Nursery race which is for youngsters at the start of their careers. Fold Megastar driven by Oliver (OJ) Jones for sister-in-law Lorna Bird of Evenjobb came home in front of Best in Flight with owner Tracy Gale, Gorslas, while Ithon Queen (Hawkes, Ludlow) was third.
The next race was the consolation where Stateside Icon driven by Louisa Barton for parents Horst and Sandra Weigel from Llanddewi Velfrey were first passed the post ahead of Fold Showman (Perks, Presteigne) while Louisa’s husband Rob Barton partnered the Weigel family homebred Bethany into third.
In the Novice final it was the somewhat erratic Ellavafella with owner Andrew Bevan from Builth Wells on the seat who claimed a notable victory, adding to their heat win, in second was the fast finishing Zulu Warrior (Tromans, Newcastle Emlyn) while the other heat winner, Juicy Wiggle (White, Porthcawl) had to be content with third.
The final race of the day was the Free For All this the race which always produces a cheer from the crowd as the horses start on level terms.
This week it was the veteran, the evergreen Lakeside Pan, fourteen years old, driven by Mathew Tromans, who despite having been headed on the final corner came up the home straight to snatch victory for long time supporter John Elder, who was in the crowd cheering him on, having not long come out from hospital. Only inches behind was the fast finishing Happy Hands (Meaney/Harris, Merthyr) while Ontop Shouda Cuda (Bevan, Llanddewi) was just edged out into third.
So after a great day of racing the next race meeting is on Saturday June 10th at Ivington near Leominster starting at 1.30pm.
Results:
Grade B: 1 Luminite (Lee Price) owned & trained Collingwood, Huntington 2 Goodtime Hal 3 Kentucky Roam Time: 2:09.6
Grade A: 1 Happy Hands (Mark White) owned & trained Meaney & Harris Merthyr 2 Whiskyandwater 3 Lakeside Pan Time: 2:06.94
Novice – heat 1: 1 Ellavafella (Andrew Bevan) owned & trained Bevan Builth Wells 2 Zulu Warrior 3 Henrys Best Time: 2:06.84
Novice – heat 2: 1 Juicy Wiggle (Mark White) owned & trained White Porthcawl 2 Olympics 3 Victoria Penlan Time: 2:13.56
Baby Novice: 1 Carrie on Fred (Andrew Hardwick) owned Middleton Newbridge trained Hardwick Brecon 2 Black Mambo 3 Sally M Time: 2:10.00
Nursery: 1 Fold Megastar (Oliver (OJ) Jones owned Bird Evenjobb trained Perks Presteigne 2 Best in Flight 3 Ithon Queen Time: 2:14.31
Consolation: 1 Stateside Icon (Louisa Barton) owned & trained Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey 2 Fold Showman 3 Bethany Time: 2:09.91
Novice Final: 1 Ellavalfella (Andrew Bevan) owned & trained Bevan, Builth Wells 2 Zulu Warrior 3 Juicy Wiggle Time: 2:11.37
Free For All: 1 Lakeside Pan (Mathew Tromans) owned Elder New Quay trained Bevan Llanddewi 2 Happy Hands 3 Ontop Shouda Cuda Time: 2:09.31