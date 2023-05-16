The first trotting meeting of the Wales & Border Counties Harness Racing Season enjoyed brilliant sunshine on the all-weather track at Tairgwaith near Ammanford on Saturday. There was quite a buzz as racing began, with spectators and competitors alike eager to see what the new recruits could do, as well as to welcome back some of the favourites from last season.
The nursery races were the first on the card, these are to introduce new horses to the track.
These races are an important indicator of horses to follow through the season so are popular with the crowd.
In the first race, the three year old Red Regal, now owned by long-time supporter Ken Lloyd from New Radnor, although still produced by the Hardwick stable in Brecon, showed his experience by claiming the first win of the season.
In second was newcomer Ithon Queen owned by Hawkes of Lyonshall with another newbie, Best in Flight (Gale, Gorslas) in third.
In the second Nursery it was Sally M making a comeback with her enthusiastic owner Katy Davies from Ludlow in the seat, in first place with another three year old Red Cash (Sargeant, Newbridge) in second, while newcomer Brywins Saturn (Rowlands, Rhayader) was third.
The Baby Novice race was the first race for the punters and this division is where the young horses begin their racing career in earnest.
It was a new horse with the intriguing name of Juicy Wiggle who claimed a surprise victory for Mark White from Porthcawl.
Mark has returned to trotting after a spell away, as a young boy he had many good horses when helping his late grandfather, Colin Edmunds.
In second was another newcomer Stateside Icon from the experienced Weigel stable at Llanddewi Velfrey while Ithon Papa (Rowlands, Rhayader) was third.
The Novice race provided the closest finish of the day when Lanehouse Girl ran a superb race driven by Lynne Boxhall to win for new owners the Bowen family from Llanbister, in second after making up a lot of ground was Zulu Warrior (Tromans, Newcastle Emlyn) while front running GG Rogue (Gale, Gorslas) was third.
Another newcomer was first past the post in the Grade B when Goodtime Hal driven by owner Richard Staples from Merthyr enjoyed a winning first run, while the Weigel family from Llanddewi Velfrey’s other new horse Crosshill Cadillac was second with the ever consistent Beg For Mercy (Tromans, Newcastle Emlyn) in third.
The final race of the afternoon was the Grade A this is the premiere division of racing and all the competitors were veterans.
The front running Happy Hands now owned by the Meaney Harris team from Merthyr and driven by Janet Thomas claimed victory ahead of Whiskyandwater (Morgan, Knighton) with Second Affair (Perks, Presteigne) was third.
So with the season started we return to trotting’s natural home on the grass, with the Knighton meeting held this year on Broadheath Common, Presteigne on Saturday starting at 1.30pm.
Nursery – race 1
1 Red Regal (Andrew Hardwick) owned Lloyd, New Radnor trained Hardwick, Brecon; 2, Ithon Queen; 3, Best in Flight Time: 2:22.2
Nursery – race 2
1 Sally M (Katie Davies) owned & trained Davies; 2, Red Cash; 3, Brywins Saturn Time: 2:11.4
Baby Novice
1 Juicy Wiggle (Mark White) owned & trained White, Porthcawl; 2, Stateside Icon; 3, Ithon Papa Time: 2:06.7
Novice
1 Lanehouse Girl (Lynne Boxhall) owned Bowen, Llanbister trained K Lewis, Llanbister; 2, Zulu Warrior; 3, G G Rogue Time: 2:07.5
Grade B
1, Goodtime Hal (Richard Staples) owned Staples, Merthyr trained Boxhall, Brecon; 2, Crosshill Cadilac; 3, Beg For Mercy Time: 2:03.0
Grade A
1 Happy Hands (Janet Thomas) owned Meane