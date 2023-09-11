On Saturday Beulah Show closed the day as it has done for many decades with trotting races. There is a unique atmosphere generated by this local agricultural show, where trotting entertains a different audience from the usual weekly racing. There was no shortage of competition to provide good entertainment for the evening.
The first race was the Novice heats in which the little Best in Flight (Gale, Gorslas) with trainer David Arrowsmith at the controls scuttled away to lead throughout, and claimed victory despite the efforts of Black Mambo (Meaney Merthyr) who was second and Dernol Black Satin (Frost, Pontypridd) who narrowly took third.
The in form Juicy Wiggle despite her back handicap moved into the lead at the bell and held on confidently in the second heat. This week she was driven by Perry Thomas for owner Mark White from Porthcawl, in second was the fast finishing Ithon Papa (Lewis, Llanbister) with Carry on Fred (Middleton, Llandrindod) in third.
In the first Grade A heat Goodtime Hal on his first run in the premiere division continued in winning ways for owner Richard Staples from Brecon driven by Andrew Hardwick, in second was the diminutive Llwyns Mercy (Collingwood, Huntington) while Easy Company (Bevan, Llanddewi) was third.
Dernol Yankee is another horse hitting form in the later part of the season and he provided another win in the second heat for owner Edward Wozencraft from Llangurig driven by trainer Andrew Hardwick, the ever popular veteran Lakeside Pan (Elder, New Quay) was second, while Luminite (Collingwood, Huntington) was third.
The first Baby Novice race was won by the fast finishing Red Cash who swept up the home straight with trainer Andrew Hardwick on board for the Sargeant family from Newbridge while the long time leader little Fold Take Flight and Myfanwy Miles from Merthyr was second and Vroom (Chettwr, Cannock) was third. Red Cash now moves up into the Novice class.
In the second race, Carrie on Doon driven by Lynne Boxhall for the Morgan family from Knighton took up the running at the start of the race and claimed victory despite all the efforts of Sally M and owner Katy Davies from Orleton, who had to settle for second, while Begwyns Trust (Lloyd, Painscastle) claimed third.
Ayr Major with owner Shane Eggerton from Norton Canon has enjoyed much success over the last few weeks and they continued with their winning ways in the Grade B race, just holding off Beg For Mercy (Tromans, Newcastle Emlyn) while the improving Lawless (Duggan, Howey) was third.
In the Novice final Lee Price picked up a catch drive on Juicy Wiggle for Mark White from Porthcawl and on the final lap they raced into the lead on the back straight to win comfortably from the fast finishing Carrie on Fred (Middleton, Llandrindod) with the long time leader Best in Flight (Gale, Gorslas) in third. Juicy Wiggle now progresses into open racing.
The last race of the day was the Grade A Final when newly promoted Goodtime Hal driven by his owner Richard Staples from Brecon led from the gate and held on from the fast finishing Dernol Yankee (Wozencraft, Llangurig) with little Llwyns Mercy (Collingwood, Huntington) in third.
Next week we return to dedicated trotting races at the unsurpassed track at Almeley, on Saturday 16 September starting at 1.30pm.