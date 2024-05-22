THE latest rounds of the ACU British Enduro Championship took place over the weekend with the Dyfed Dirt Bike Club (DDBC) hosting the JDS Machinery-backed Brechfa Enduro.
With an entry of just under 120 riders from all over the UK and the Isle of Man the events kicked into gear at 10am on the Saturday with the Expert and Championship riders riding three and a half laps of the 45-mile course in and around the Brechfa forest whilst the clubman and ladies classes rode two laps of the demanding course.
Sunday would see an earlier start of 9am for the riders and with the DDBC having pulled out all the stops for the event to be the best British Championship round for a long time pit crews could easily keep an eye on their riders with the figure of lap and two special tests with only a five minute walk either side of the pits to get to them.
As the riders headed for home on the Sunday afternoon they knew they had ridden a top class event with many of the top riders praising club officials on raising the bar on how British Championship Enduro events can be run with some careful planning and a good team behind them.
The overall win went to Dan Mundell taking maximum points on both days.