Fans in for a treat as Rali Ceredigion attracts star-studded field
The seeded entry list for next weekend’s Get Connected Rali Ceredigion reveals a line-up that includes many of the UK’s top drivers, together with a number of international stars, all set to contest the unique and challenging stages in Ceredigion and the Cambrian Mountains on 3-4 September.
Based in the coastal town of Aberystwyth, the appeal of the rally’s compact route and fast, technically demanding roads have attracted a high-quality entry, including title contenders from the UK’s major championships alongside crews from the FIA European Rally Trophy and Tour European Rally series.
Leading competitors away from the start next Saturday morning will be Motorsport UK British Rally Championship contender Osian Pryce from Machynlleth, with co-driver Noel O’Sullivan. Their VW Polo GTi will proudly carry number one on the door, in acknowledgement of Pryce’s Get Connected Rali Ceredigion victory when the event ran for the first time in 2019.
Next off the line are British Championship leaders Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin from Ireland in another VW Polo GTi. They are followed by WRC Rally Argentina winner and five-times New Zealand Champion Hayden Paddon, who starts at number three in his Hyundai i20 R5, with fellow Kiwi Jared Hudson alongside.
The top-10 also welcomes a number of leading Welsh drivers, including recent Ulster Rally winner Meirion Evans from Lampeter and co-driver Jonathan Jackson in a VW Polo GTi, followed by James Williams from Newcastle Emlyn in a Hyundai i20 together with experienced Welsh co-driver Dai Roberts seeded at number five.
London’s Ruairi Bell and co-driver Max Freeman are next off the line in a Skoda Fabia at six, with another Welsh entry of Jason Pritchard from Builth Wells, who finished third in Get Connected Rali Ceredigion in 2019. He and co-driver Phil Clarke start seventh in another VW Polo GTi.
Other notable entries include Damian Cole, managing director of the event’s title sponsor Get Connected, with his daughter Charly Cole beside him on the notes. Having finished fourth in 2019 driving a Fiesta WRC, the six-times Motorsport UK Asphalt Champion will contest this year’s event at the wheel of a Skoda Fabia R5+.
Such is the reputation of the event, it has also attracted Swiss driver Ivan Ballinari, together with a host of crews from Ireland and further afield. Consequently, with all top 20 entries comprising WRC, R5 and Rally 2 specification cars, fans will be in for a real treat as the high-quality field challenges for supremacy on what many regard as some of the best asphalt stages in Europe.
There’s also a feast for enthusiasts of historic machinery, with a variety of entries headed by none-other than 1996 British Rally Champion Gwyndaf Evans – and father of current WRC front-runner and Get Connected Rali Ceredigion rally ambassador Elfyn Evans - from nearby Dolgellau. Driving a Mk2 Escort it’s an entry expected to draw the crowds and a rare opportunity to watch a local hero in action.
It’s been well publicised that this year’s Get Connected Rali Ceredigion is taking a responsible approach to sustainability. As such, it has partnered with Carbon Positive Motorsport to become the first event in the UK to offset the carbon emissions of every single competing car.
In keeping with the event’s environmental mission, Aberdovey driver Tom Cave will notch-up another ‘first’ for this ground-breaking rally, when he competes in a Vauxhall Corsa-e and in doing so, will mark the first time a fully-electric car has competed on a multi-venue stage rally in the UK.
Andy Gilmore, Clerk of the Course comments: “Once again, Get Connected Rali Ceredigion has attracted a high-quality entry and the competition promises to deliver excitement and entertainment combined with the great atmosphere that surrounded the event when it first ran in 2019. The quality of the stages in Ceredigion combined with an experienced organising team will ensure competitors and spectators will enjoy a day to remember.”
2019 winner Osian Pryce said: “I’m really looking forward to returning to my home event next week, especially as it will be a special feeling leading the rally away as car number one. My target has to be to win, as I need maximum points to keep my British Rally Championship campaign alive. The level of competition has increased massively since 2019, so we have to focus on preparing well for this year’s event. It’s going to be an exciting weekend. I can’t wait!”
Making a welcome appearance at this event, Hayden Paddon is looking forward to the prospect of competing in Ceredigion: “I can’t wait to get my first taste of Welsh tarmac stages. I’ve obviously been in the area for the Wales Rally GB and its forestry stages and have driven many of the lanes on road sections. So, to now tackle them in competition will certainly be a lot of fun. We’ll do the best job we can but most importantly, we are here to enjoy the rally and the area and if we get a good result, that’s a bonus.”
The action kicks off like never before on Saturday 3rd September, when competitors embark on two runs starting from Aberystwyth harbour, head into the town centre and finish just before the promenade. The stage is expected to be a bit hit with fans, as it provides a spectacular opportunity to see the crews do what they do best, before the field heads out into the Ceredigion countryside for stages at Glan yr Afon and Devil’s Bridge on Saturday evening.
Sunday’s action comprises a loop of four stages run twice; once in the morning and again in the afternoon. These include the enduring 17-mile Llanfihangel stage and the stunning 9-miles of undulating asphalt through Nant y Moch, coupled with the shorter but equally as challenging stages through Bont Goch and Pendam.
Spectating is only possible at the dedicated Fan Zones, which offer excellent elevated viewing at exciting points of the route, along with parking, commentary, refreshment and toilet facilities. Full details of all the Fan Zones and links to purchase tickets for each stage can be found on the event website at www.raliceredigion.co.uk.
