A YOUNG Aberystwyth downhill mountain bike racer had a great start to a racing series last weekend.
Ysgol Penweddig pupil Charlie Baxter finished second overall in the juvenile under 14s category in round one of the British Downhill Mountain Bike series at Rheola, Merthyr Tydfil.
It was quite an experience on one the most challenging and dangerous courses in the UK. The track was full of roots, rock and mud resulting in a very high number of casualties throughout the weekend.
Charlie, of Llangwyryfon who is sponsored by Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth, managed to hold it together on both seeding run-on Saturday coming second by only 0.15 seconds off the leader out of 30 riders from all over the UK.
During the night it rained quite heavily and the track on Sunday was a complete mess and very challenging. Fortunately Charlie, representing Ystwyth Cycling Club, made it through safely testing his skills, strength and fitness to the maximum resulting in his impressive second overall position.
He is looking forward to Round 2 up in Fort William, Scotland at the beginning of May for another extremely challenging venue. Round 3 will be held in Llangollen, round 4 in Glencoe, Scotland and 5 at Antur Stiniog, Blaenau Ffestiniog.