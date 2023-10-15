An army of swimmers, their families, volunteers and coaches from Aberystwyth and District Amateur Swimming Club travelled to Llanelli on Sunday, 8 October for the first gala since the summer break.
Many were chasing qualifying times for regionals, held in Haverfordwest this November.
Captain and Vice-Captain Ivan Rukov and Aaron Jones were on hand all day to advise, support and encourage all the swimmers and both set a fantastic example by setting new personal bests and winning medals.
Captain Ivan from Penglais came first in an impressive race in the 50m fly and also managed to gain over a 2 second PB. He also gained a gold in the 50m back, 50m free, 100m back and 100m free and qualified for numerous events in the regionals.
Vice-captain Aaron from Penweddig also posted multiple PBs and earned a silver in the 100m breast and a bronze in the 200m free with over a 8 second PB.
Senior swimmers Daniel, Victoria, Alys, Oli, Joel, William, Wilf and Kiana, all from Penglais also posted impressive personal bests with some qualifying for numerous events in next months regional competition.
Daniel won a silver for the 200m free with over a 9 second PB and a bronze in the 100m free.
Kiana achieved a clean sweep by achieving a PB in every event entered. Her high attendance during club sessions over the year really paying off.
Oli also achieved great personal bests throughout the day, which was a fantastic achievement due to his long comeback from a broken shoulder earlier on in the year earning a well-deserved bronze in the 50m back.
Senior swimmers Elen, Alanna, Peni, Jack, Seren, Gwennan, Gwerfyl and Lili all from Penweddig also performed well with many PBs and qualifying times achieved with Gwennan earning 3 bronze medals for 100m back, 50m breast and 200IM showing her range.
Primary aged pupils from ADASC also performed brilliantly at the gala.
Denis from Plascrug posted excellent times as well as Edith and Mari from Talybont school.
Ceri from Mynach gained a PB in every event entered and Fflur from Yr Ysgol Gymraeg performed well.
Kaya from St. Padarn’s performed well earning herself a silver in 50m free and a bronze in the 100IM.
Iyla Berner, still only 10 years of age from Comins Coch had yet another spectacular swimming meet. Not only did she achieve a PB in every event entered, she gained golds in the 100m fly, 50m back. 100m breast, 100IM, 50m breast, 100m back and a silver in the 200m free.
Not only was this a brilliant achievement, but her fast times also meant she is now the No. 1 ten-year-old in Britain in the 100m fly and 100IM and she even broke 5 ADASC Club records, some held since 2007!
Well done to all the swimmers for their dedication and commitment and to the hard-working parents and guardians, volunteers and coaches for their efforts.
Please contact the secretary on [email protected] if you would like to enquire about joining or volunteering and wish the swimmers who have qualified for regionals next month all the best.
Date for the diary – all ADASC swimmers will be raising money for Children in Need on Friday, 17 November by taking part in a relayathon.