The Dovey Yacht Club welcomed visitors from Chelmarsh Sailing Club for two days of racing on the Dyfi estuary over the weekend of 12 May, writes Doris O’Keefe.
Principal race officer at the club, Robin Druett, said: “We are delighted once again to welcome our friends from Chelmarsh Sailing Club to our club.
“The Chelmarsh weekend is an important date in our diary every year – this is the 26th year that sailors have been coming from Chelmarsh to compete with us in a series of races on the Dyfi estuary.
“We had 21 boats on the water – which was great to see – with 14 from Chelmarsh, and we had a fantastic two days of racing, with three races on Saturday and two on Sunday.
“Conditions on Saturday were ideal – sunny, a good sea breeze and weaker tides than of late – so it was definitely ‘champagne racing’. Sunday brought different conditions, overcast and colder, but we still had pretty good racing with some close competition amongst the lead boats.”
Chelmarsh sailor David Partridge who has raced in the Chelmarsh weekend many times said: “It is always a delight to come to the Dovey Yacht Club at Aberdyfi.
“Chelmarsh sailors are not used to sailing on an estuary with tides so this weekend is always a good test of our sailing skills.
“The weekend is always good fun and our friends at the Dovey Yacht Club are very welcoming.
“We look forward to coming every year and this year we’ve had two perfect days of sailing.”
Robin Druett added: “A big thank you to all our volunteers who make the weekend so successful and thanks must go to Kayleigh Shelley from The White Hall, Tywyn, and Woodlands Chalet Park in Bryncrug, who provided us all with a delicious supper at the club on Saturday evening.”
The overall winner this weekend was Jonathan Carter from Chelmarsh with his crew Gareth Wilkinson in a GP14, who had two firsts and three seconds in the races.