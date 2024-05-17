YSTWYTH Cycling Club riders returned this week to the rolling 10-mile Cwm Rheidol route on Wednesday evening.
This out and back course tested the riders’ legs, with the effort proving worthwhile, as many improved their time from a couple of weeks ago. Most notably, David Bond and Mike Fitch, both managing to knock a couple of minutes from their previous times.
It was great to see the club time trial organiser Andy H, swapping his clipboard for his wheels and testing himself on the course this season to cross the line in 3rd place.
Taking the top spots this week was Finley Tarling ahead of Rich Pizzey and Andy H.
In the ladies event, Lowri Richards proving her strength this season took the win with Emma Palfrey, fresh from her podium in Llanelli Triathlon, taking second.
Well done and thank you to all the riders, Derek, Scott and Kristian for their organisation and help on the night, making the event possible.
Next week the time trial series returns to the Llety Gwyn 10 mile course. All riders welcome, and details will be posted on the Club Facebook page beforehand.
Results: Finlay Tarling 20.05; Richard Pizzey 22.09; Andy Hunt 23.29; Lowri Richards 24.30; Paul Brewer 25.06; Emma Palfrey 25.49; David Bond 30.04; Mike Fitch 30.11; Martin Williams 30.39.