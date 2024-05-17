MYC Rowers, Porthmadog put on a great day for their annual challenge race ‘The Madog Dash’.
The 13-mile race from Porthmadog to Pwllheli taking in both estuary and open sea has been described as ‘gruelling’.
The event showcased not only strength, skill and determination but also true rowing community spirit with all clubs pulling together to share cox’s, transport of rowers, boats and even helping with hospitality back at the Yacht Club!
The seven Celtic Long Boats lined up in the Glaslyn Estuary in the channel at Borth-Y-Gest.
As the starter pistol sounded the ‘Madog Dashers’ set off through the Glaslyn estuary, navigating the waters where two rivers meet the sea with the mountains of Eryri as their backdrop.
It was a clear sunny day with calm waters and a gentle breeze which soon became one of the hottest days of the year so far.
The Celtics headed out towards the open sea via the fairway boy where MYC Rowers and Aberystwyth battled it out as they turned westwards towards Pwllheli.
Once in open water it was down to hard graft and the field spread out. Castell Cricieth loomed over the rowers, remaining in sight for much of the course.
At the entrance to Pwllheli harbour a dolphin escorted the rowers towards the finish line, much to the delight of both crews and support boats.
After the race and everyone was safely back at Madog Yacht Club a buffet was served, the bar opened and everyone relaxed in the garden overlooking the marina.
The MYC Madog Dashers in a boat called ‘Glaslyn’ included two rowers new to racing with Claire Oates in stroke, and Darren Guy whose 1st race it was and who has been a member of the club for 1 year.
Lynda Roberts and Ian Williamson, who both raced in the Castle2Castle three weeks ago made up the remaining rowers.
They completed the course in a time of 2 hours 23 minutes and 43 seconds.
MYC ‘s Cox was Sarah Thomas, the Yacht Club Commodore, who said: “It was great to be able to do the full Dash course again, and we had excellent conditions.
“Crew was made up with some of our newer members and they did brilliantly. There were some red faces and arms after but everyone enjoyed. Seeing the dolphins at the end was a great finish to the race.”
Aberystwyth Mens crew came 1st in ‘Branwen’ in a time of 2 hours 2 minutes and 10 seconds, coxed by MYC Ladies Captain, Tina Skinner.
MYC Porthmadog’s next event to be held is The Pilot Race, a fun row with crews in fancy dress on Saturday 25 May starting at 9.30am at Borth Y Gest, spectators welcome.
Anyone who would like to get involved in rowing are invited to make contact via MYC Rowing at [email protected] or check our website MYC Rowing at madog-rowing.co.uk