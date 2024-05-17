Ysgol Gymraeg created their own history last Friday by becoming the first school from Ceredigion to lift the prestigious National Primary 5`s trophy. They topped their group winning four and drawing two of their games against teams including Gwynedd champions Ysgol Bethel Caernarfon, Cardiff winners Ysgol Mynydd Bychan and Carmarthenshire`s Ysgol Y Dderwen.