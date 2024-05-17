TWO Aberystwyth schools have tasted success at the National Primary 5`s football competition.
Ysgol Gymraeg Aberystwyth and Ysgol Plascrug Girls won the Ceredigion round of the Primary 5’s back in October and qualified for the national finals at Newtown on 10 May.
On a glorious day at Latham Park the regional winners from across Wales came together to compete in a festival of football organised by the Welsh Schools Football Association.
Ysgol Gymraeg created their own history last Friday by becoming the first school from Ceredigion to lift the prestigious National Primary 5`s trophy. They topped their group winning four and drawing two of their games against teams including Gwynedd champions Ysgol Bethel Caernarfon, Cardiff winners Ysgol Mynydd Bychan and Carmarthenshire`s Ysgol Y Dderwen.
Ysgol Gymraeg drew Rhondda Cynon Taf winners Ysgol Maes y Bryn in the semi-final prevailing by the only goal and it was a similar story in the final where Swansea schools` champions Ysgol Cwm Rhyd y Ceirw were also beaten by the only goal.
The team and coaches are to be complemented for their standard of play, attitude, fitness and discipline on what was an energy sapping day in mid Wales.
The Ysgol Plascrug Girls team also qualified for the finals following their regional win and performed very well winning three, drawing one and losing two of their group games and finishing a creditable third in the group.
On behalf of Ceredigion Schools Football Association (CPDYC), Chairman Mike Davies said: “We are proud to have been able to organise a regional Primary 5`s competition for the first time and to see Ysgol Gymraeg Aberystwyth secure the national title was wonderful to witness.
“All at CPDYC would like to congratulate both Ysgol Gymraeg Aberystwyth and Ysgol Plascrug on their success and to thank the players, coaches and parents for supporting the competition.”