The 13th RNLI Annual Fishing Open, organised by members from Pembroke & District Angling Club, Osprey Sea Angling Club and Neyland Sea Angling Club, was held earlier this month on Amroth beach in South Pembrokeshire.
Due to Covid this had not been fished since 2019, but competitors were delighted to be back fishing and supporting two very worthy local causes important to all sea users in Pembrokeshire.
On resumption this year, the weather was, as it had been in 2019, positively balmy for the time of year with attendance only slightly down on 2019 =which included two ladies but no juniors.
Perhaps it is time to think about free entry for juniors with their separate prize table, especially in these tough financial times.
However, in the very flat sea conditions, fish were caught but fewer than pre Covid and at the Air Ambulance Open 4 weeks earlier, with only 10 flounder being weighed in by eight anglers with others caught but not weighed in, some undersize and some because they’d seen the quality of the first few bags and individual fish.
The winning angler, who managed to land three flounder for 1kg 995gms, was Simon Phelps from Milford Haven, netting him the first prize of £200.
Second, who had the biggest fish, a cracking flounder of 970gms, allowing him to pick up the runner’s up prize of £100, was Kevin Hughes from Neath, a regular for these competitions.
In third place was Scott Harris from Neyland with two flounder for 1kg 135gms, winning him £50.
However, the most important result on the day was that the event raised £1,294.30 for the local lifeboats.
In gratitude for this sterling effort organisers have thanked their main sponsor RWE Power and other sponsors (in no particular order) Millforge, Pembroke Dock; Darren Jones; Mr & Mrs Milsom of the Haven Chippy in Milford Haven; Shane Tucker; Andrew Skeels; Peter Kraus; The Cove; East Llanion; Cast & Craft, Milford Haven; John O’Connor; Juice 33, Pembroke Dock; The Shipwright, Pembroke Dock; Chilton Motors, Pembroke; Ballas Farm Country Guest House, Pyle; Petals, Pembroke Dock; Cerri Glas, Pembroke Dock; O.C. Davies, Neyland; Equestrian Centre, Pembroke Dock; Alison, Kristian and Joshua George, Andrew & Leigh Rogers, Tesco, Pembroke Dock; Aaron Sutton, Chris Wynn; and the anglers from the organising clubs, together with Ian Wilkinson of the Temple Bar Inn who put his premises and valued support at this event’s disposal.
Also, teams of ladies from the Saundersfoot & Pembroke branches of the RNLI, who ran the raffle and sold souvenirs.