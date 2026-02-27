THE 16th RNLI Annual Fishing Open, organised by members of Pembroke & District Angling Club and Osprey Sea Angling Club, took place on Sunday, 1 February on Amroth beach, South Pembrokeshire.
Despite the time of year, conditions were remarkably good, and 53 anglers turned out—slightly fewer than previous years—including two ladies and two juniors.
However, the calm, flat sea and persistent rollers made for difficult fishing, and only two fish were caught and weighed.
The winning angler was Alison George of Milford Haven, a long‑time supporter of the charity events, who landed a fine 650g flounder to claim the £200 first prize.
Second place went to another regular competitor, Ben Cook of Pembroke, whose 175g dab earned him the £100 runner‑up prize.
A pairs competition also took place as a side pool. With no qualifying catches, prizes were awarded by draw, with Beverly Brown and Stan Kucyj selected as the winning pair, followed by Ed Pritchard and Andrew Jamieson in second.
The most important success of the day was the fundraising effort: a total of £916.40 was raised for the RNLI.
Organisers expressed their sincere thanks to the many sponsors who supported the event, including Oriel Johnson, Darren Jones, Mike Rowe of J & M Tackle, Shane Tucker, Andrew Skeels, John O’Connor, Alison George, Leigh Rogers, Chris Wynn, Millforge, Big Brums, Davies Decorators, Tesco Pembroke Dock, Peter Kraus, Apollo Trampolines, Londis Pembroke Dock, Mike Watkins, EFSA Wales, Ed Pritchard, Andrew Jamieson, and Kirsty Culley. Special thanks also went to Ian Wilkinson of the Temple Bar Inn for providing the venue, offering invaluable support, and donating the steward’s raffle prize, which was won by John O’Connor.
Jennie McIntosh (President) and several members of the RNLI Saundersfoot branch were also thanked for their efficient help with raffle ticket sales.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.