MACHYNLLETH pulled off a stunning comeback to stay in the race for the Central Wales South title with a 3-2 win against Tregaron Turfs on Friday evening.
Rearranged at Aberystwyth’s Park Avenue as Cae Glas was waterlogged, the match was an enthralling affair with the result in the balance until the final whistle.
Tregaron were quick out of the blocks and stunned Mach with two goals in the first 10 minutes by Liam Jones and Lee Morgan.
But the visitors kept their composure and found a way back into the game with Iestyn Jones reducing the deficit on the half hour.
With momentum on their side, the visitors drew level through Dillon Browne on the stroke of half time.
They had to dig deep when Gareth Hughes was red carded in the 55th minute but the 10 men took the lead for the first time 10 minutes later, 17-year-old Evans with his second on the night.
Tregaron fought to find a way to bet back in it but Mach defended resolutely for a win that delighted player manager Callum Page: “I’m super proud of how the lads pulled together tonight. Spirits are high going into the last game of the league.”
Llanilar notched a big win against Knighton Town on Saturday to boost confidence ahead of Wednesday’s (10 April) E R Jenkins League Cup clash against Machynlleth.
Played in tough condition both team struggled to play attractive football.
A goalless draw seemed the likely outcome as the match entered the final 10 minutes but 17-year-old Harvey Matthews had other ideas when he popped up with an 84th minute winner.
Rhayader had an easier time of it as they saw off bottom-of-the-table Penybont United 7-1.
The visitors drew first blood through Bradley Goodwin on the half hour but Cian Bufton restored parity five minutes later.
Finding an instant response, Ryan Addison restored Rhayader’s lead and it was a waterfall of goals after that.
The visitors extended their advantage after breaking quickly from defending a 39th minute corner and Kai Evans was set free by Jacob Jones to race forwards to score.
The Red Kites made it four on 51 minutes when Evans saw his drive from over 25 yards fly over the head of Penybont custodian Brandon Bailey and underneath the crossbar and they added a fifth 60 seconds later through substitute Thomas Price.
The scoring was completed with three minutes remaining when Rees was played through on goal by Evans and slotted the ball past Bailey.
The two teams have the opportunity to do it all over again on Saturday when they return to The Racecourse. Rhayader Town require just a draw to finish top of the group and secure a home semi-final in the ER Jenkins Cup.