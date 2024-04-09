MERCHED Pwllheli have been crowned North Wales Women’s League West Division champions after a faultless campaign which saw them win all 10 games.
They have been brilliant in attack and well-drilled in defence, scoring 55 goals and only conceding seven.
Their final day success came in the way of an 8-0 win against visitors Trearddur Bay with Katie Bowe leading the way with a hat-trick.
The target now is to pursue a treble with two more pieces of silverware to compete for.
They will take on East champions Flint Town United in the North Wales League play-off and are still heavily involved in the Betty Pickering Cup in the quarter final stage.
Pwllheli took an early two-goal lead on Sunday through Jini Owen-Hughes and Magi Hughes before Bowe got in on the act with two stunning finishes to take them to 4-0 by the 21st minute.
The first was an unerring strike over visiting keeper Gemma Lancaster into the top corner followed with another 18-yard cracker after good work by Stacey Sansome.
Sansome turned scorer to make it 5-0 on the half hour but they had to wait until the closing stages for further reward and a flurry of strikes by Owen-Hughes, Magi Hughes and Bowe with her hat-trick strike.