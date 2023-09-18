Firstly, I want to mention how proud and honoured I am to come to you for the first time as Aberystwyth Town Women’s skipper for 2023/24 season.
From being four years old, kicking a ball around in the garden with my brother and dad, to leading out my local team onto the biggest domestic stage in the country...it’s cliche to say but it’s a dream come true.
I’m expecting to lead the girls in a competitive season, and we have a lot of new faces to gel with. It’s important to get key partnerships up and firing as early as possible.
The signs are good. A great turn-out of supporters at Park Avenue saw every single player working their socks off for the team against Barry Town United for our first match of the season.
The youngsters shone but it was only possible thanks to the organisational skills of the experienced core. We were hard-working, organised and clinical.
I can’t be more proud of the girls: especially Lily Moralee-Hughes and Lleucu Mathias who took their opportunities and scored on their debuts. Our 3-0 win puts out a statement to the rest of the league that we are here and hungry to do well.
We are, as always, massively grateful for the support from our sponsors: match sponsors Teify Forge and hospitality sponsors Ruth’s Kitchen, as well as all the brilliant individuals and companies who have sponsored a player this campaign. Thank you all so much and we’ll see you again soon.
It’s always wonderful to walk out on to the pitch alongside our mascots – on Sunday, they were girls from our ever-popular holiday camps.
I hope that our brilliant win inspires every young girl in our area to believe that you can do it – and it’s her game too.