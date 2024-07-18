ABERYSTWYTH Town FC have signed young goalkeeper Seb Osment from Alvechurch.
Twenty year old Seb was born in Shrewsbury and like Devon Torry hails from the borderlands of Llanymynech in Powys.
In his youth he played for a number of youth sides including Newtown, Welshpool and Guilsfield before trying his luck over the border with Hereford FC, Wolverhampton Casuals and then Alvechurch.
He has been training with Aber throughout pre season and gave a competent performance in the second half of the Radcliffe friendly, also appearing in the matches against Llanelli and Briton Ferry.
Manager Anthony Williams said: “I have kept track on Seb for the last two years and he has been with us previously for training sessions.
“He’s developed loads over the last 24 months and has shown this.
“He’s been training full time with Salford and is a confident lad who will push for the number one jersey, and it’ll be really competitive this season.
“It’s great to get two really strong keepers in the building, and having players fighting for positions is something we need to move on to the next level.
“Having players playing at high intensity and not resting on their laurels is important, so it’s great to get Seb on board and it’ll be interesting to see how he does this season.”
Osment said: “I’m really excited to be here, Aber has been a huge club ever since I was little and hopefully this year me and the boys can push the club back to where they should be.
“We’ll have our own objectives and as a team we will give everything we can week in week out to achieve them. We’ll be hard to beat at home and looking to make Park Avenue somewhat of a fortress.”