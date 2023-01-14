ABERYSTWYTH Town Women are dedicating tomorrow’s Genero Adran Trophy quarter-final against Wrexham to former coach Kevin ‘Bones’ Jenkins who sadly passed away this morning.
The players will be wearing black armbands, and as per the family's wishes there will be a minute's applause in his memory ahead of kick-off at Park Avenue.
Kicking off at 2pm (Sunday, 15 January), Aber Town Women’s development team will be circulating collection buckets with all donations going to Hywel Dda Health Charities to thank the team who cared for Bones, the popular chairman of Penrhyncoch FC.
If you can't make tomorrow's match, you can donate online here and note that you would like your donation to be used to support the district nurses and Ystwyth Surgery equipment fund.
Aber Town Women have thanked Wrexham AFC Women and the league for their support and understanding.
A statement on behalf of the club said: "All at ATWFC are devastated to learn of the death of Kevin 'Bones' Jenkins, our former coach, and of course father to Amy (Aber Town Women Amy Jenkins)."