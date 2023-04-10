Aberystwyth Town Women had to settle for sixth place in the 2022/23 Genero Adran Premier as a fine streak of form came to an end.
They finished the league season with a disappointing 3-0 loss on the road at the hands of Plate champions Pontypridd United at USW Sport Park.
It ended a run of four successive victories and no goals conceded – including a 3-0 win over Abergavenny in the final home match – which gives the Seasiders plenty of heart looking ahead to next season.
They will also look back with fondness on runs to the semi-finals of both the Genero Adran Trophy and the FAW Women’s Cup.
Manager Gavin Allen described it as “a season of highs and lows” – and is already looking forward to 2023/24.
“We’ve given opportunities to young players coming through, with our U19s doing well,” he reflected.
“We have a great bunch of girls and we are looking at recruitment to strengthen the squad and compete again next season.”
The campaign is not quite over, though – they now face Llanfair United in the final of the CWFA Ladies Challenge Cup on Friday, 21 April at Llanidloes (7.30pm kick-off).
• In association with ATWFC