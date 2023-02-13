Cardiff Met WFC 3 Aberystwyth Town Women 1
Aberystwyth Town Women bowed out of the Genero Adran Trophy at the semi-final stage, falling to Cardiff Met 3-1 at Cyncoed Campus.
Amy Jenkins grabbed what turned out to be the Seasiders’ consolation goal in the 50th minute after Ellie Preece, Tija Richardson and Emily Allen had put the Archers ahead.
“When you’re going to top teams like Cardiff Met, who were excellent on the day, you can’t afford to make any mistakes,” said manager Gav Allen. “We grafted, we worked hard, but we came up short.”
Wtihout centre-half Elin Jones – whose ACL injury was confirmed this week – and midfielder Shauna Chambers, Aber’s starting line-up included 15-year-old Modlen Gwynne, with another youngster Ella Thomas on the bench.
Both had been given the thumbs-up to compete in senior football just last week.
17-year-old Elan Jones also made her third senior appearance, coming on as a second-half substitute – and Allen was pleased with how the youngsters acquitted themselves.
“It was great to have those three on the pitch,” he said. “None of them looked out of place on such a big occasion.”
And there is no time for Aber to dwell on defeat as they have another semi-final coming right up - against Briton Ferry in the FAW Women’s Cup, next Sunday 19 February at Carmarthen’s Richmond Park (kick-off 2pm).