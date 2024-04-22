ABERYSTWYTH Town Women retained the Central Wales Ladies Cup following a 2-0 victory over Llanfair United under the Weirglodd floodlights on Friday evening.
The Montgomeryshire club made a positive start to the final played at Rhayader Town's headquarters when Becky Jones saw her 10th minute close-range effort saved by Sophie Steele following a cross from the right before Llanfair United captain Mary Bailey went close with a 35 yard free-kick in the 21st minute.
Aberystwyth Town, who fielded a mixture of first and development team players, gradually began to create more pressure on the Llanfair goal as the first-half progressed.
Tania Wylde was played through on goal in the 24th minute but was denied by Ffion Davies before the Llanfair United goalkeeper made a smart save at her near post to turn behind Dani Mawle's shot from the edge of the penalty area for a corner.
The Seasiders eventually broke the deadlock three minutes before the break when Ffion Davies was penalised for handball inches from her penalty area and was duly penalised by Amy Jenkins' subsequent free kick.
The Genero Adran Premier outfit nearly doubled their advantage in first half stoppage time but Mawle was denied by Davies at the near post to ensure Llanfair trailed by a single goal at the interval.
Aberystwyth Town looked to increase their advantage and provide themselves with a healthy buffer in the early stages of the second-half.
Ffion Roberts was unable to keep her effort down from the edge of the penalty area in the 50th minute before doubling their lead seven minutes later when Jessica Baker converted Mawle's low cross from the right.
Their Genero Adran North opponents worked hard to find a way back into the match but were finding it difficult to create clear opportunities against the Park Avenue club's well-organised rearguard.
The Mount Field club had a great opportunity to halve the deficit in the 73rd minute when Harriet Davies ran through on goal but directed her ensuing shot wide of Steele's goal.
Aberystwyth Town's Bethan Roberts saw her 25 yard drive kept out by Davies in the 80th minute before Llanfair United responded three minutes later when Bailey saw her 30 yard free-kick out on the right flank saved by Steele.
However, two goals were enough for the Seasiders skipper Lucy Hughes to lift the silverware and maintain their recent domination of this competition.