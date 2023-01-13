Club volunteer, mother, and just generally the hardest-working woman in Welsh football takes the stage in episode 5 of the Aberystwyth Town Women Q&A...
When are you happiest?
Family days at home watching Disney films with my four-year-old daughter Libby and partner Gavin.
What is your greatest fear?
Having to kick a ball more than 10 yards and/or with any form of accuracy.
Name your two favourite-ever footballers (one male, one female).
Joe Allen and Sophie Ingle - Cymru legends!
What is the trait you most deplore in yourself?
Getting too angry on (and sometimes off) the football pitch.
Where would you like to live?
Well, at 32 years old I’ve just moved back in with my parents…so basically anywhere else right now!
What makes you unhappy?
Losing football matches! I usually have a minimum 48-hour mourning period afterwards. Especially games where we’ve performed well and should have won or where silly mistakes let us down.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse?
Probably swear words, not helped by the amount of time I spend with Kel Tom.
Cat or dog?
Both! I have a springer spaniel, Cooper and a grey tabby, Millie.
To whom would you most like to say sorry?
My team-mates when they expect a simple ball to feet and I kick it out the side line by accident.
Who is your best friend in football?
Captain Kel.
If you could go back in time, where would you go?
Aberystwyth Town FC 15 years ago - I was a latecomer to football so would have loved to have played at this level when I was younger and could manage a full 90 minutes without seizing up for three days after.