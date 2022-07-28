Aberaeron legends hold on to win 20-year anniversary game
@CambrianNews[email protected]
Friday 29th July 2022 1:15 pm
Share
The Aberaeron first team and legends after the match (Aberaeron FC )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Some familiar (and slightly older) faces returned to Cae Sgwâr on Saturday for Aberaeron’s 20-year anniversary and ‘HT’ testimonial match.
After two early goals from the ‘legends’, courtesy of Gwyndaf Lewis and Jody Costello, the first team plugged away and were rewarded with a goal at the beginning of the second third, courtesy of Ianto ap Dafydd.
Veteran keepers Simon Church and Schumacher were tested and pulled out some fantastic saves, just like the good old days.
Nevertheless, the ‘legends’ stayed firm until the end and celebrated the 2-1 win as well as the final whistle!
Next year is the anniversary of the four-cup winning season
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |