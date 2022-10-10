Aberaeron new kit sponsored by Morgan & Davies
By Dylan Halliday | Sports editor |
[email protected]
Monday 10th October 2022 2:30 pm
Share
The Aberaeron first team squad in their new kit (Aberaeron FC )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Aberaeron first team have received a new kit sponsored by Morgan & Davies.
Pictured is Llion ap Dylan from Morgan & Davies before the club’s recent match against Llanilar.
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |