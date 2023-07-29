A special match will be held on Saturday, 5 August, when Aberaeron take on the club legends.
Aberaeron's current senior squad, with new manager Owain Thomas at the helm, will take on the Aeron legends in a special celebration of the successful 2002/3 team.
It will be a double celebration with Rob Owen and Ann Jenkins both receiving their 40-year award for services to the club. Congratulations Rob and Ann on reaching this milestone.
Aberaeron manager Owain Thomas is the founder of OT Coaching and is a UEFA licensed coach with over 10 years of footballing experience.
Rhydian Davies has also returned to be his assistant.