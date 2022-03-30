Aber’s Norrington-Davies helps Cymru to draw against Czech Republic

Rhys Norrington-Davies thanks the near 13,000 Cardiff City Stadium crowd for their support ( Colin Ewart )

Cymru 1 Czech Republic 1

International Friendly

ABERYSYSTWYTH’S Rhys Norrington-Davies was part of a young Cymru team who held the Czech Republic to a draw at Cardiff City Stadium last night.

In a game that marked goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey’s 100th game for Cymru, Norrington-Davies was part of the young contingent who caught the eye with Cardiff’ City’ Rubin Colwill cancelling out Tomáš Souček’s first half strike.

Former Ysgol Penglais pupil Norrington-Davies who plays for Sheffield United in the Championship was solid at the back against the Czechs, who lost their playoff 1-0 after extra time against Sweden last week and will not be appearing at the World Cup in Quatar.

Rhys Norrington-Davies give his opponent no room to operate ( Colin Ewart )

The marauding full back also offered a threat down the left with driving runs and always making himself available for the ball.

He came to Cymru’s rescue late on as he prevented a cross falling in the six-yard-box to Jakub Jankto.

Rhys’ father Patrick said after the match: “Rhys was absolutely delighted to be chosen to represent his nation once again.

“As a friendly they always take on different perspective, the fans are not quite as enthusiastic, the players whilst keen to win play a much more gentle game and tonight it was fairly evenly matched and a fair result.

“Rhys was very happy with both his defensive and attacking play, played a full game and returns to Sheffield tomorrow (Wednesday) to prepare for the game against Stoke on Saturday.”

Manager Rob Page’s starting XI contained 10 changes from the team who defeated Austria in the FIFA World Cup Qualifying Play-off semi-final on Thursday night, with Hennessey the only player to start both.

Selection headaches will become greater Rob Page, with many players making good impressions.