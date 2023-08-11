Aberystwyth Town have welcomed Eric Yahaya to the club following a successful trial period.
The striker flashed his abilities during last month's friendly versus Bow Street, and now earns the opportunity to join Anthony Williams' attacking options ahead of the 2023/24 Cymru Premier season.
Born in Nigeria but raised in the Republic of Ireland, Eric spent his youth days at local club Waterford FC as well as Tramore AFC and St Kevin's FC in Dublin.
Across the Irish Sea, Eric has spent time with Widnes, Lancaster City, Kendal Town among others, while also having played at a professional level in Sweden's third Division at Bodens BK.
Eric was provided the opportunity to trial at Park Avenue this summer and impressed against local rivals Bow Street - showcasing his quickness, aerial, and finishing ability by scoring a well-struck half-volley as Town came out 3-0 winners.
He said: "My experience so far at the club has very good - everyone has been very welcoming and I'm looking forward to getting started.
"It’s a well established club in the Welsh Premier and I’m looking forward to showcasing what I can do and adding to the quality of the team.
"Having spoken with Taff, I'm excited by the opportunity and the plans he has for the team, so I’m focused on helping us improve from last season.
"As for my personal qualities, I’ve got pace and I like to run in behind the defence. I’m also powerful, direct, and good in the air, and I give it 100% every week to help as much as I can with goals and assists."
Manager Anthony Williams said: "Eric's come in after a few games on trial where he's shown to be strong, quick, powerful, and be someone who can create something from nothing.
"Given his short time with us to date, we're still getting to know his game and better understand his abilities at this level; however, he's got experience abroad as well as in the English system, so I hope he can go on to make an impact with us."