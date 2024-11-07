AFTER a bruising loss in Briton Ferry last weekend, Aberystwyth Town will lick their wounds and go again as Newtown AFC travel to Aberystwyth University Park Avenue Stadium for the second of this season's mid Wales derbies.
For those of a Black and Green persuasion, whether in attendance or following the live coverage, it was a painful early Saturday evening in South Wales.
Despite a bright spell and a smattering of chances to go ahead in the first half, it was The Reds of Briton Ferry Llansawel who got ahead and thereafter stayed ahead to comfortably claim the spoils.
Thankfully, as is the nature of this game, Friday evening presents Town the opportunity to respond immediately with the visit of The Robins to Ceredigion.
After a strong start to the campaign, Newtown have seen results slump and come into the game having won just once in their past eight.
The Robins' poor form saw manager Scott Ruscoe relieved of his duties on Tuesday this week, and so both teams enter the game with temporary arrangements in the dugouts.
The reverse fixture at Latham Park in August opened the 2024/25 JD Cymru Premier campaign with Town going ahead through Jonathan Evans at the stroke of half-time.
The clinical men in red soon responded in the second half and cruised to a 4-1 victory through Oswell x2, Roberts and Lock.
Matchday tickets are available by cash or card at the turnstiles. Admission prices at Aberystwyth University Park Avenue for 2024/5 are set at £8 for adults, £5 for concessions, £2 for Secondary School age kids, and Primary School and younger are free.