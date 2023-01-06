Aberystwyth Town FC have confirmed the loan signings of central midfielder Jake Canavan and left-back Billy Kirkman from JD Cymru Premier leaders TNS until the end of the 2022/23 season.
The pair are the first additions to the Black & Green squad this January window and are available for tonight's away trip to Flint Town.
Hailing from Liverpool, 19-year-old Canavan was briefly with Manchester City’s Academy at a young age. After leaving the Sky Blues, he was spotted by a scout from Burnley Football Club, where he spent three years at The Clarets Academy.
The door then opened for a move to The New Saints’ Academy, where in early 2021, as a seventeen-year-old, he signed a professional contract.
He has featured seven times for the league leaders so far this term and has notched two goals, against Flint Town and Airbus UK respectively.
He said: "The aim is to pick up as many points as possible between now and the end of the season and to compete in every game to climb the table.
"Having spoken with Louis [Bradford] and Taff [Anthony Williams] before joining, they have provided a great impression of the club, its ambitions, and how well followed and supported the club is at each game. I hope to help the team as soon as possible in picking up points every matchday."
Blackburn-born Kirkman is an 18-year-old left-sided defender who has featured five times from the bench for The Saints while also turning out for the Saints development side, with nine appearances, three goals and two assists.
Turning 19 in February, the first-year professional has impressed this term and will look for further opportunities at senior level, now in Black and Green.
He said: "I'm looking forward to developing my game within a good quality, competitive environment within this league and to adapting my football style to the manager's requirements. Ultimately, the aim is to help the team get the best possible results until the end of the season.
"My impression of the club so far is positive with everyone making me feel very welcome, so I look forward to getting to know everyone better.
"I'm a left-footed left back, good at reading the game, physically strong and good in the air. I enjoy getting forward and providing creativity where I can. The fans can expect a fully committed player who will help the club get results."
First Team Manager Anthony Williams said: "Jake shows excellent technique on the ball and has the versatility to play centrally or further forward at a very high level. He will provide us with more creativity in the middle of the park and is a quality addition to our squad.
"Billy is a physical player who is ready for opportunities in the senior game. As is the case with Jake, reports of both players are very good - including from Louis Bradford - and point toward them being quality additions to our squad."