ABERYSTWYTH Town manager Anthony Williams took time this week to sing the praises of the Black and Greens’ faithful following the 0-0 draw Pontypridd on Tuesday night.
Taff said: “The fans were magnificent. They sang from first minute to last, supported the lads defending in the tough moments of the game and got us over the line in terms of the result we needed.”
Between 40 and 50 Aber Town fans made the pilgrimage to the USW Sport Park on Tuesday evening, and they made their presence known, banging drums and singing songs from the warm up through to post match, cheering and singing the players off the field at the end.
“The players all came over to applaud the fans at the end which shows how much they appreciate the support. It really makes a huge difference to the lads in the dressing room.”
South Wales-based Black and Greeners, of which there are many, have another chance to support their team on Saturday as Town visit Jenner Park, home of Barry Town United, for a 2.30pm kick off.
“This weekend’s game is a big one of course, and we hope all our fans who were there on Tuesday night can come along again to Barry on Saturday. Assemble Green Army!”