ABERYSTWYTH Town manager Anthony Williams has thanked the loyal Black and Green supporters as confirmation came that attendances at Park Avenue were up on the previous season’s figures.
Boosted by an outstanding final day turnout of 824, the 16 JD Cymru Premier matches hosted at Park Avenue attracted a total of 5,914 supporters, equating to a very healthy average crowd of 370.
This figure is higher than last season’s total of 5,838 (average 365).
Williams said: “On behalf of the club I’d like to thank the loyal Green Army for their fantastic support home and away this season.
“They have created great atmospheres for the team to play in and this has definitely helped the boys to get over the line when we really needed it.
“We are really looking forward to seeing you all again next season!”.
Aber’s Top Five Turnouts for 2023/24 were as follows:
April 2024, Pontypridd United, 824
Sept 2023, Caernarfon Town, 502
Aug 2023, Cardiff Met, 401
Jan 2024, Barry Town Utd, 368
Oct 2023, Connah’s Quay Nomads, 365