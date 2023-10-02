AFTER a solid defensive first half performance in Haverfordwest, the Black and Greens succumbed to three second half goals from Rhys Abbruzzese and Kai Whitmore (2), and Alex Darlington saw red on 58 minutes to compound Aber’s misery on a rainy day in Pembrokeshire.
Haverfordwest County 3 Aberystwyth Town 0, JD Cymru Premier
Manager Anthony Williams named an unchanged team following the win at Bala on Wednesday, and with wind and rain driving towards Dave Jones’ goal Town were up against it from the start.
The hosts started well and Jack Wilson brought an early save from Dave Jones with a low shot before Abbruzzese played a cute one two before sliding the ball past the far post.
The Seasiders were happy to allow County possession without conceding too many chances, and they did threaten when Ifan Knott was forced to push a Jones free kick to safety.
Tyrese Owen was next to miss the target for Haverfordwest, but on the whole Aber’s back four were doing what was necessary and defending stoutly.
Dave Jones was on hand to punch Dan Hawkins’ free kick out for corner, which he then gathered confidently to claim the visiting fans’ nerves, and although Town had struggled to create chances, they were more than happy to go in goalless at half time having survived the inclement conditions well.
Aber started the second half with their tails up but it was County who looked more dangerous.
The impressive Whitmore fired wide, and then Wilson’s right wing cross feel sweetly for the fleet footed Abbruzzese to convert from a central position to open the scoring.
Wilson went straight through next but shot wide, and then Aber started to respond.
Steff Davies fired in an effort from the edge of the box which was easy for Knott to collect, but then Darlington caught Knott late trying to press and was shown a second yellow card to reduce Aber to 10 men.
Jones denied Abbruzzese then Hawkins with a great low save, then sub Mark Cadwallader was next to test Knott, albeit from the edge of the area.
John Owen had a shot blocked on the edge of the area but then came the killer blow when Whitmore found space 25 yards out and volleyed into the top corner with a sumptuous finish.
Jones denied Wilson again but then Whitmore cut inside and found the net for three nil, and the game was done.
County’s Lee Jenkins sent an effort wide, then Knott gathered a free kick from Ben Woollam, but the damage had already been done and Aber fell to a disappointing defeat.
On an afternoon when Aber failed to create too many meaningful chances things looked OK until Haverfordwest opened the scoring, but from then on the hosts were fully on top, and Anthony Williams’ men will be looking for an improved effort on Friday night when Connah’s Quay Nomads visit Park Avenue for an 8pm kick off.
• Report: ATFC