ABERYSTWYTH Town FC have announced the signing of forward Daniel Owen, who returns to Park Avenue from Penrhyncoch FC ahead of the 2026/27 JD Cymru South season.
The 23‑year‑old, a product of the club’s academy and former standout in the Black and Greens’ U19s, rejoins after four impressive seasons at Cae Baker.
A rapid, hard‑working winger from Tregaron, Owen first emerged through the ATFC Academy and Bow Street youth system before representing Tregaron Turfs in 2019/20 while also starring for Aber’s U19 Development side.
His breakthrough came in 2021/22, when he scored 17 goals and provided three assists in 20 U19 matches, alongside a remarkable 35 goals in 29 games for the Turfs.
Owen was included in Aberystwyth’s 2022/23 JD Cymru Premier pre‑season squad before joining Penrhyncoch on loan, later making the move permanent.
Across four seasons with the Roosters, he netted 58 goals in 140 appearances, with last season his most successful as he collected Players’ Player, Top Goalscorer and Manager’s Player of the Season awards.
Now returning to Aberystwyth, Owen is expected to play a key role in Craig Williams’ attacking plans. “I’m delighted to return to Aberystwyth having come through the academy,” he said. “After speaking to Craig about his vision and ambitions, I knew I wanted to be part of the team. I’m excited to reunite with familiar faces, meet new teammates and help the Club push for a return to the Cymru Premier.”
Manager Craig Williams added: “I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Dan back. He’s a player I’ve admired for some time, with real quality, attitude and character. I’m excited to see the impact he’ll have this season and beyond. Welcome Dan.”
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