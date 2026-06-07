A SMALL group of runners from Aberystwyth Athletics Club head to Llys-y-Fran to take part in the Dambuster MultiTerrain Run recently.
Organised by the TROTs running club this was a nine kilometre run around the Llys-Y-Fran Reservoir on an undulating mix of trail and country paths and runners certainly earned their Sunday Dinner after completing the race.
In an outstanding performance Gary Wyn Davies led the Aber AC team, and the rest of the field, home winning the race in a time of 34:19.
He said: “It’s a great race, well supported and a lovely location and I am very happy to come home with in first place, hopefully it will inspire more runners to take part in it next year.”
Next home for the club was David Humphreys in 52:42, his wife Claire undertaking her first attempt at the race finished in 70:30 and Jennie Thomas completed the Aber AC representation in 77:33.
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