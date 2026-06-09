PENPARCAU have strengthened their squad with the addition of promising young talent Marek Mleczek, continuing their focus on developing emerging players. Mleczek progressed through the ranks at Llanilar, where he played a key role in guiding the side to the South Ceredigion Under-16s Cup semi-finals, underlining his potential at an early age.
Arky had already moved to secure youthful quality following their treble-winning campaign. Sixteen-year-old Jaelan Brown joined from Machynlleth after an impressive season. Brown, who previously developed at Aberystwyth Town, stepped into senior football in Tier 4 last term, contributing seven goals and four assists. His arrival adds further energy and attacking threat to the squad.
Penparcau have also welcomed back Nathan Warren, a familiar face who previously featured for Penrhyncoch and was part of the Penparcau side that lifted the Emrys Morgan Cup in recent years. His experience provides valuable depth as the club prepares for new challenges.
The Min-y-Ddol outfit enjoyed a historic campaign, securing the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League title, the League Cup and the Len & Julia Newman Trophy. A 3–0 victory over Ceidwaid Aberystwyth on the final day sealed their 12th league crown.
However, the step up brings increased financial demands. The club has launched an appeal for support to help cover rising FAW and COMET registration costs. In a bid to ease the burden, Penparcau are inviting sponsors to back individual players at £30 each.
A club statement read: “Like many grassroots clubs, the cost of running a football club continues to rise, and any support would be hugely appreciated. Your contribution will help us continue providing football for our players throughout the season.”
Those interested in supporting the club are encouraged to get in touch via Penparcau’s Facebook page.
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